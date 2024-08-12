Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $191,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after buying an additional 263,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,064.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,038,000 after buying an additional 169,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.78.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $345.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,656. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $438.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $368.46 and its 200-day moving average is $381.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

