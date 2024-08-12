Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,202. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

