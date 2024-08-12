Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $10.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWP Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 133,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,316,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,095,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $244.64. 131,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.95. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.49 and a 12 month high of $259.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

