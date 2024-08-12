Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $597,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,844,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,197,000 after purchasing an additional 391,333 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 922,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC now owns 552,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,427,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.81. 4,741,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,296,330. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.53.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

