Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 729,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,803. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

