Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,187,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,403,000 after purchasing an additional 319,360 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 168,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 119,006 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,644,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $62.95.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

