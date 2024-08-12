Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 147,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,218,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 72,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 115,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $108.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,646. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.