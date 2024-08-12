Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after purchasing an additional 185,410 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,689,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,346,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after purchasing an additional 155,095 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,015. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.19 and a 200-day moving average of $151.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $160.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

