PAX Gold Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $454.22 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for $2,422.84 or 0.04145191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 187,472 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

