PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 17.6% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,269,000 after buying an additional 1,183,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,890,000 after buying an additional 1,165,438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $536.11. 4,645,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,643. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $546.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.27. The company has a market cap of $462.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

