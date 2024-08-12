Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,624 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE remained flat at $28.55 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,977,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,632,949. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

