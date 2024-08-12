PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,411,505 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,370,107 shares.The stock last traded at $49.58 and had previously closed at $49.56.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.60.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PULS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

