Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $261.67

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $261.67 and last traded at $257.00, with a volume of 3182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PIPR

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.22%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total transaction of $844,489.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,363,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,637.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $4,525,759. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.