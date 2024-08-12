Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $261.67

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $261.67 and last traded at $257.00, with a volume of 3182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.
View Our Latest Analysis on PIPR
Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.22%.
Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies
In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total transaction of $844,489.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,363,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,637.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $4,525,759. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.
About Piper Sandler Companies
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Piper Sandler Companies
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- It’s Time to Take a Second Look at Take-Two Interactive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.