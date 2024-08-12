Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading 5.4% Higher

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 339,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,746,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.99.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $793.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.65 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.22%.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $1,869,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 950,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 349,599 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth $764,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 711.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,674 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

