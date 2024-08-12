Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading 5.3% Higher

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.70. 5,605,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 7,130,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 38,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

