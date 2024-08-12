Polymath (POLY) Reaches Market Cap of $70.93 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $70.93 million and $10,345.39 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

