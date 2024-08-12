Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Potbelly Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of PBPB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. 477,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,890. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $215.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

In other Potbelly news, major shareholder Nierenberg Investment Manageme bought 45,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $296,602.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,546,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,447.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 71,780 shares of company stock worth $473,829. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBPB. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Potbelly in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Potbelly from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

