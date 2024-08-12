Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$47.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.28.

Shares of TSE:POW traded up C$0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching C$37.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,367. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88, a current ratio of 90.10 and a quick ratio of 107.64. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$32.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.61.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

