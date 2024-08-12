Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$47.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.28.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Power Co. of Canada
Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Power Co. of Canada
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.