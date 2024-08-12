Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Gap Up to $60.36

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.36, but opened at $62.00. Power Integrations shares last traded at $61.94, with a volume of 50,154 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POWI. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.09.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $353,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $353,064.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,424 shares of company stock worth $1,967,214 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth $1,261,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 609.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 33,268 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 487,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,824 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 521,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,299,000.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

