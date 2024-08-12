Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Poxel Price Performance
Shares of Poxel stock remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. Poxel has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $0.70.
Poxel Company Profile
