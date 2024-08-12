Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 71893844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

