Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 13.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $3.01.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 54.12% and a negative return on equity of 186.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

