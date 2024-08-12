ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is IAM Advisory LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

IAM Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 625,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,914 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 16.3% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $60,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,728,000 after acquiring an additional 111,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 66,426 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,052 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,840.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 937,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,098,000 after purchasing an additional 927,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $99.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,083 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.74.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

