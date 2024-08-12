Prospect Financial Services LLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prospect Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.8% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 2,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 68,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.12. 6,547,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,329,248. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.93. The firm has a market cap of $465.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

