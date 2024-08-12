PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PEXNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on September 9th

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2356 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Price Performance

Shares of PEXNY opened at $15.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $72.21.

About PTT Exploration and Production Public

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.

