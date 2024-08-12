PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PEXNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on September 9th

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2356 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Price Performance
Shares of PEXNY opened at $15.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $72.21.
About PTT Exploration and Production Public
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PTT Exploration and Production Public
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Fortinet Surges as Cybersecurity Demand Drives Record Earnings
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Top 3 Stocks Bank of America Analysts Recommend Right Now
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.