Qtum Price Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Qtum has a market cap of $225.03 million and $25.38 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.14 or 0.00003659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.40 or 0.04344939 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00035336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011895 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,270,855 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

