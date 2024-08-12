Quantum (QUA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.00

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $10.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010806 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,238.37 or 0.97501215 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008098 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007658 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

