Raymond James Boosts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$57.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.56.

Emera Stock Performance

EMA stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$49.01. 235,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,385. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.73. Emera has a 52 week low of C$43.67 and a 52 week high of C$52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. Emera had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 5.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0053635 EPS for the current year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

