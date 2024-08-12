Raymond T. Betler Buys 5,000 Shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) Director Raymond T. Betler acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $17.83. 43,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,094. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $195.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Free Report ) by 760.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

