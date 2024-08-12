Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Down 5.4%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 396,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 785,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Real Brokerage Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.06 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 98.38% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Real Brokerage Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAX. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Real Brokerage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

