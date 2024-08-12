Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Down 5.4%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 396,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 785,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
Real Brokerage Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.03.
Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.06 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 98.38% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Real Brokerage Company Profile
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Real Brokerage
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.