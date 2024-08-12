Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for WESCO International (WCC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) in the last few weeks:

8/6/2024 – WESCO International had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – WESCO International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2024 – WESCO International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $171.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – WESCO International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $205.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – WESCO International had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $172.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – WESCO International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/24/2024 – WESCO International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/20/2024 – WESCO International had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock.

WESCO International Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:WCC traded down $2.63 on Monday, hitting $153.50. The stock had a trading volume of 540,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,125. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.45. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.30 and a 1 year high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

In related news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WESCO International news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 71.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

