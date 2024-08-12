Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for WESCO International (WCC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) in the last few weeks:

  • 8/6/2024 – WESCO International had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/5/2024 – WESCO International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/2/2024 – WESCO International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $171.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/2/2024 – WESCO International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $205.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/2/2024 – WESCO International had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $172.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/2/2024 – WESCO International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 6/24/2024 – WESCO International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 6/20/2024 – WESCO International had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:WCC traded down $2.63 on Monday, hitting $153.50. The stock had a trading volume of 540,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,125. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.45. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.30 and a 1 year high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

In related news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WESCO International news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 71.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

