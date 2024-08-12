Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.13. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Reed’s will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Featured Stories

