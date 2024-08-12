Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Gap Down to $57.79

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.79, but opened at $54.88. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $56.53, with a volume of 1,116 shares trading hands.

Republic Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.39.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 20.41%.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.24%.

In related news, EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin D. Sipes sold 10,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $655,515.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,496.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at $93,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $871,543 over the last three months. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

See Also

