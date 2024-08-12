Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 416.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,918 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,892,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 208,902 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.50. 317,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $206.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.66 and its 200-day moving average is $188.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

