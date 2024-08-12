Request Trading 12% Higher This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Request has a total market capitalization of $93.54 million and $1.68 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,592,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,611,195 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,592,073.8906219 with 768,696,342.5944647 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09203901 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $1,259,363.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

