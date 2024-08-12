Request Trading 5.5% Higher This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0911 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $91.02 million and $1.37 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,592,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,611,195 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,592,073.8906219 with 768,696,342.5944647 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0951025 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $1,383,063.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

