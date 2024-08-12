Retirement Planning Group LLC Purchases 645 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.9% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $450.41. 33,573,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,461,876. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.49.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

