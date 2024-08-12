Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 2,830 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Retirement Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% in the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 14,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,441,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,060. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $229.65.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

