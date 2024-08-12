Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 8,206 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,206 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Cedrus LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 269,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 117,112 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,880. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.