Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Up to $3.53

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.53, but opened at $6.55. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 20,380,439 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on RVNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $686.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 328,781 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,237,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 672,803 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 820,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 34,736 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

