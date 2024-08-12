Reviewing CoinShares International (OTCMKTS:CNSRF) & BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

CoinShares International (OTCMKTS:CNSRF – Get Free Report) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CoinShares International and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoinShares International N/A N/A N/A BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoinShares International 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CoinShares International and BTCS, as provided by MarketBeat.

BTCS has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.94%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than CoinShares International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CoinShares International and BTCS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoinShares International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BTCS $1.41 million 13.77 -$15.89 million $1.29 0.96

CoinShares International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BTCS.

Summary

BTCS beats CoinShares International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoinShares International

CoinShares International Limited engages in the digital assets and blockchain technology business in Jersey. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Principal Investments. The company offers CoinShares Physical exchange-traded products (ETP) and CoinShares XBT Provider, a crypto ETPs that allows users to invest cryptocurrencies via bank or broker for European investors. It also provides Valkyrie funds, a crypto exchange traded funds (ETF) for the United States investors. In addition, the company offers hedge fund solutions, ventures services, and capital markets services. The company was formerly known as Global Advisors (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to CoinShares International Limited in June 2020. CoinShares International Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

