Reviewing Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) & Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Protara Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gilead Sciences 0 12 7 0 2.37

Protara Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,294.74%. Gilead Sciences has a consensus target price of $81.88, indicating a potential upside of 11.16%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$40.42 million ($3.74) -0.51 Gilead Sciences $27.45 billion 3.34 $5.67 billion $0.36 204.61

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Protara Therapeutics. Protara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -59.93% -51.82% Gilead Sciences 1.76% 24.34% 8.36%

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Protara Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations. It is also developing intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients receiving parenteral nutrition. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, and Trodelvy products for the treatment of oncology; Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. The company has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc.; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos NV; Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.; Arcellx, Inc.; Everest Medicines; Merck & Co, Inc.; Tentarix Biotherapeutics Inc.; and Assembly Biosciences, Inc. It also has research collaboration, option, and license agreement with Merus N.V. for the discovery of novel dual tumor-associated antigens (TAA) targeting trispecific antibodies. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

