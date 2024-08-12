RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,729 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,814 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,721. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.41 and a 200 day moving average of $271.61. The stock has a market cap of $193.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

