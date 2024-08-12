RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $61.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

