RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,246 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

