RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,707 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,424,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,584,000 after acquiring an additional 167,401 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,477,000 after acquiring an additional 99,604 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,512,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $393.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,390. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $413.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $395.10 and its 200 day moving average is $390.62.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

