RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,304 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,989 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.55. 1,553,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,529,433. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $210.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

