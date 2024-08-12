RFG Advisory LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 430,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,900. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.44. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

