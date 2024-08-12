RFG Advisory LLC Has $789,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.31. 222,940 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

