RFG Advisory LLC Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,694 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 74,249 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,806,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,031. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

